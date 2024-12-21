A founding member of Mavin Records in 2012, Tega Oghenejobo has been instrumental in shaping the company into one of Africa’s leading music powerhouses. His leadership has driven the label’s growth, innovation, and impact – not only within Africa but also on the global stage.

From fostering the development of emerging talents, to securing key strategic relationships, such as this year’s ground-breaking partnership with Universal Music Group, Tega’s visionary approach has played a pivotal role in Mavin’s evolution.

His relentless focus on driving operational excellence, building a dynamic team, and expanding Mavin’s market presence has firmly positioned the company as a key player in both local and global music arenas.

Early Life and Education

Little is known about Tega Oghenejobo’s childhood but what we do know is that he was born and raised in Nigeria. Growing up in a culturally rich and vibrant country like Nigeria, Tega must have developed a deep appreciation for music, business, and innovation. These interests would later shape his career trajectory.

He pursued his higher education at the University of Port Harcourt, where he studied Computer Science. This background gave him a unique edge in his career, allowing him to merge this knowledge with creative innovation. This combination of skills would later prove vital in his role at Mavin Records.

Career

Known for his relentless drive, strategic mindset, and deep commitment to growth and execution, Tega has played a pivotal role in shaping the success of the label and its artists. Tega’s professional journey began in roles that focused on business development and marketing.

Early on, he demonstrated a knack for identifying opportunities and fostering relationships, skills that would become central to his success at Mavin Records. His ability to merge creative and business strategies set him apart as a dynamic force in the industry.

Tega’s journey into the music industry began during his university days when he contributed to Mo’Hits Records, co-founded by his cousin, Don Jazzy. As part of the streets team, Tega ensured the label’s music dominated local spaces in Delta State. When Mavin Records was formed, he transitioned into artist management, working as a road manager for D’Prince and later taking on broader responsibilities within the label.

In 2012, Tega joined Mavin Records, the record label founded by legendary producer Don Jazzy. His initial role involved overseeing marketing and brand partnerships, helping to establish Mavin as a household name. Over the years, Tega’s responsibilities expanded significantly, reflecting his growing impact on the company’s operations.

Rise to Chief Operating Officer

By 2019, Tega’s contributions to Mavin Records were undeniable, leading to his appointment as Chief Operating Officer (COO). In this capacity, he emphasized growth and execution, fostering a culture of innovation within the organization. Colleagues often noted his relentless drive and commitment to excellence, traits that became synonymous with his leadership style.

With a keen eye for identifying opportunities and addressing gaps, Tega became instrumental in establishing Mavin’s branding and marketing strategies. He spearheaded the formation of the label’s partnership department in 2015, fostering relationships with telecommunications companies, FMCG brands, and government agencies. This strategic shift helped secure significant partnership deals for artists like Rema, Ayra Starr, and Ladipoe, while elevating Mavin’s position in the global music industry.

Appointment as President and COO

In October 2024, Tega’s exemplary leadership was further recognized with his promotion to President and Chief Operating Officer of Mavin Records. This elevation reflects his unwavering dedication and the pivotal role he has played in the label’s success. As President, Tega continues to drive Mavin’s mission of amplifying African voices on the world stage.

His Leadership Style

Tega’s leadership style emphasizes leading by example, believing that his commitment sets the tone for the entire team. He consistently pushes for innovation and excellence, recognizing that maintaining industry leadership requires continuous effort and adaptation. His approach has been instrumental in Mavin’s ability to nurture and develop talent through initiatives like the Mavin Academy, which provides artists with comprehensive training before their debut.

Under Tega’s stewardship, Mavin Records has achieved numerous milestones, including Ayra Starr’s breakthrough with her self-titled EP and debut album 19 & Dangerous, as well as Rema’s globally successful track “Calm Down.” These achievements highlight Mavin’s focus on creating generational music that resonates with audiences worldwide.

Personal Life

While Tega is a prominent figure in the music industry, he keeps his personal life relatively private. Known for his humility and focus, he is deeply passionate about inspiring the next generation of African talent. Friends and colleagues often describe him as a visionary who blends hard work with strategic thinking.

Developments at Mavin Records

Mavin Records has recently been involved in several notable developments:

Future Five Talent Programme : The label resumed its Future Five Talent Programme, calling for entries to discover and nurture emerging artists.

: The label resumed its Future Five Talent Programme, calling for entries to discover and nurture emerging artists. Don Jazzy Radio: Founder Don Jazzy released the sixth and final episode of season one of his monthly radio series on Apple Music 1, showcasing the label’s commitment to engaging with audiences through diverse platforms.

Tega’s influence extends beyond artist development. He is also deeply invested in mentoring young professionals in the industry through programs like the Mavin Future Five, aimed at building the next generation of music executives.

Tega Oghenejobo’s journey from a marketing executive to the President and COO of Mavin Records is a testament to his visionary leadership and dedication to the African music industry. His strategic foresight continues to shape Mavin Records’ trajectory, solidifying its position as a powerhouse in the global music space.

Tega remains focused on delivering quality music and driving innovation in an ever-evolving industry. His vision and leadership continue to solidify Mavin’s reputation as a trailblazer in African music.