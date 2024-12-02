This December, Nollywood’s leading ladies are rolling out the red carpet for a spectacular lineup of films that promise to deliver everything from hearty laughs to emotional rollercoasters. Forget the Christmas trees—this year, the real festive treats come from four powerhouse female filmmakers: Funke Akindele, Jade Osiberu, Toyin Abraham, and Mercy Aigbe. These icons are redefining the holiday season with their storytelling brilliance, stellar casts, and undeniable star power.

These remarkable women are breaking barriers in an industry that hasn’t always championed female directors. By dominating the festive lineup, they’re not just participating in Nollywood’s evolution—they’re shaping its future. And we are here for it.

So, grab your popcorn, clear your schedule, and get ready to indulge in the ultimate binge-worthy cinematic experience. Here’s a peek at what these queens have in store for us this December.

5 Nollywood Queens Set to Light Up December with Laughter, Drama, and Tears

1. Funke Akindele – Everybody Loves Jenifa (December 13)

What’s Christmas in Nollywood without a dose of Funke Akindele’s signature humor? In Everybody Loves Jenifa, she reprises her beloved role as the quirky and chaotic Jenifa. Expect rib-cracking laughter and feel-good vibes as the movie brings back fan favorites like Falz, Omotunde ‘Lolo’ Adebowale-David, and Olayode Juliana, alongside fresh faces like Chimezie Imo, Layi Wasabi, Bisola Aiyeola, Jackie Appiah, and Omowunmi Dada. This promises to be the perfect film for a joyful holiday watch.

2. Mercy Aigbe – Thin Line (December 13)

After last year’s holiday hit Ada Omo Daddy, Mercy Aigbe returns with Thin Line, a film that combines drama and thrills. With Kazim Adeoti as executive producer and Mercy herself in the producer’s seat, this movie is set to be another festive favorite. Directed by Akay Mason, Thin Line boasts an all-star cast, including Iyabo Ojo, Olaiya Igwe, The Cute Abiola, Jaiye Kuti, Adeniyi Johnson, Yvonne Jegede, Uche Montana, and more. Expect a gripping story that will keep you glued to your screen.

3. Jade Osiberu – Christmas in Lagos (December 20)

Jade Osiberu, known for heartwarming dramas like Gangs of Lagos, returns with Christmas in Lagos, a romantic holiday story that’s bound to pull at your heartstrings. Streaming on Prime Video, the film follows the intertwined lives of Fiyin, heartbroken over her unrequited love for her best friend Elo, who has plans to propose to someone else; Gbemi, torn between her current boyfriend and an old flame; and Ivie, a Londoner who discovers love in Lagos. With a star-studded cast featuring Teniola Aladese, Shaffy Bello, Richard Mofe Damijo, Wale Ojo, Ladipoe, Ayra Starr, and Adekunle Gold, this is a must-watch for romance enthusiasts.

4. Toyin Abraham – Alakada: Bad and Boujee (December 20)

Toyin Abraham is back with the fifth installment of her popular Alakada series, Alakada: Bad and Boujee. Since its debut in 2009, the franchise has followed Yetunde Animashaun, a character raised in poverty and plagued by an inferiority complex. This time, the comedy franchise promises more hilarious misadventures as Yetunde continues her antics. Fans of the series can expect a fresh take on the beloved story while enjoying the familiar charm that has made the franchise a hit.

This December, these filmmakers remind us why Nollywood remains a force to be reckoned with. From laugh-out-loud comedies to heartfelt romances and gripping dramas, there’s something for everyone. Don’t miss the chance to experience this cinematic feast!