In 2024, Nigerian artists continued to make significant strides on the global music scene, with Spotify’s streaming data highlighting their international appeal. The platform’s metrics reveal the Top 10 Nigerian artists with the most global Spotify streams in 2024 whose music resonated most with audiences outside Nigeria.

Top 10 Nigerian Artists with the Most Global Spotify Streams in 2024

1. Burna Boy

Leading the charge is Burna Boy, whose global popularity remains unparalleled among Nigerian artists. His unique fusion of Afrobeat, dancehall, and reggae has captivated listeners worldwide. In 2024, Burna Boy achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first African artist to have three albums each surpassing 500 million streams on Spotify. This achievement underscores his consistent ability to produce music that resonates across diverse cultures and demographics. His international tours, including a groundbreaking performance at the UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show in Istanbul, further solidified his status as a global icon.

2. Ayra Starr

Ayra Starr’s ascent in the global music arena has been nothing short of remarkable. Her critically acclaimed sophomore album, The Year I Turned 21, released in 2024, featured collaborations with artists like Asake, Seyi Vibez, Giveon, Coco Jones, and Brazilian star Anitta. The album’s success was amplified by her role as the opening act for Coldplay during their sold-out stadium concerts, introducing her to a broader international audience. Ayra Starr’s distinctive voice and innovative sound have made her a standout figure in the global music scene.

3. Rema

Rema’s global influence continued to expand in 2024, with his hit single “Calm Down” achieving over 1 billion streams, making it the first African song to reach this milestone. His sophomore album, HEIS, released this year, showcased his versatility with tracks like “Ozeba,” “Hehehe,” and “Azaman,” characterized by their uptempo arrangements and pulsating production. Rema’s innovative approach to music has solidified his position as one of Nigeria’s leading musical exports.

4. Tems

Grammy-winning artist Tems continued to make waves internationally with her debut album, Born In The Wild, earning a Grammy nomination for Best Global Album. Her soulful voice and introspective lyrics have garnered a dedicated global fanbase. Tems’ collaborations with international artists and her unique sound have been instrumental in elevating Nigerian music on the world stage.

5. Omah Lay

Omah Lay’s distinctive blend of Afro-fusion has captivated audiences beyond Nigeria’s borders. His 2024 releases have been well-received, contributing to his growing international presence. Omah Lay’s emotive storytelling and melodic prowess continue to endear him to a global audience.

6. Asake

Asake’s rise in 2024 has been meteoric, with his album Lungu Boy breaking records by amassing 18 million streams in its first week. His energetic performances and unique sound have made him a favorite among international listeners, leading to sold-out shows and a growing global fanbase.

7. Wizkid

Wizkid’s influence on the global music scene remains significant. His collaborations with international artists and consistent release of chart-topping hits have ensured his continued relevance and popularity worldwide. Wizkid’s ability to blend Afrobeat with various genres has made him a versatile and enduring figure in the music industry.

8. Davido

Davido’s dynamic sound and charismatic stage presence have earned him a loyal international following. His 2024 releases and collaborations have further expanded his reach, solidifying his status as one of Nigeria’s top musical exports. Davido’s contributions to the global proliferation of Afrobeat cannot be overstated.

9. Fireboy DML

Fireboy DML’s soulful melodies and lyrical depth have resonated with audiences worldwide. His 2024 projects have showcased his growth as an artist, earning him critical acclaim and a growing international fanbase. Fireboy DML’s ability to convey deep emotion through his music has made him a standout artist in the global music scene.

10. Victony

Victony’s innovative approach to music and unique sound have garnered him international attention in 2024. His collaborations and solo projects have contributed to his rising popularity outside Nigeria, marking him as one of the country’s promising musical exports. Victony’s willingness to experiment with different sounds and genres has set him apart in a competitive industry.

The achievements of these artists in 2024 highlight the growing global influence of Nigerian music. Platforms like Spotify have been instrumental in providing a stage for these artists to reach international audiences, contributing to the worldwide appreciation of Afrobeat and other Nigerian music genres. As Nigerian artists continue to innovate and collaborate across borders, their global impact is set to increase, further solidifying Nigeria’s position as a powerhouse in the international music industry.

The global success of Nigerian artists has also attracted the attention of international luxury brands, leading to collaborations that further elevate their profiles. For instance, artists like Burna Boy, Davido, and Wizkid have been associated with major fashion houses, reflecting the intersection of music and fashion on a global scale.