In 2024, Nigeria witnessed several pivotal events that ignited widespread discussions and highlighted critical national issues. From international political shifts to domestic policy changes, these occurrences were at the forefront of public discourse.

Top 6 Events That Sparked Conversations Among Nigerians in 2024

Here are 6 events that sparked conversations among Nigerians in 2024:

1. U.S. presidential election outcomes

The 2024 U.S. presidential election, culminating in Donald Trump’s victory over Kamala Harris, drew significant interest in Nigeria. Nigerians engaged in extensive discussions about the potential implications of Trump’s return to the White House, particularly concerning U.S.-Nigeria relations, immigration policies, and international trade dynamics.

2. Reinstatement of Nigeria’s old national anthem

In a move to foster national unity, Nigeria reinstated its original national anthem, “Nigeria, We Hail Thee,” which was first adopted in 1960. This decision sparked debates about national identity, the significance of historical symbols, and the role of cultural heritage in contemporary society.

3. National grid collapse

The collapse of Nigeria’s national power grid underscored persistent challenges within the country’s energy sector. The resultant widespread blackouts disrupted daily life and business operations, prompting urgent calls for investment in sustainable energy solutions and comprehensive infrastructure reforms.

4. Increase in minimum wage

Facing economic pressures and rising inflation, the Nigerian government raised the national minimum wage from ₦30,000 to ₦70,000. This policy shift was a focal point of discussions, involving negotiations with labor unions and debates about its potential impact on the economy and citizens’ living standards.

5. Ibadan explosion incident

An explosion in Ibadan, attributed to improperly stored explosives, resulted in significant casualties and property damage. This tragic event brought urban safety concerns to the forefront, highlighting the need for stringent regulatory enforcement and effective prevention strategies to safeguard communities.

6. Arrest of Dele Farotimi

Dele Farotimi, a Nigerian activist and lawyer, was arrested and charged with defamation over claims in his book that senior lawyer Afe Babalola compromised the Supreme Court. The arrest sparked debates about free speech and police overreach, with the Nigerian Bar Association and advocacy groups calling for his release. Political figures like Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi criticized the action as reminiscent of military-era repression, while activists highlighted the misuse of law enforcement for silencing dissent. Farotimi’s case reignited calls for legal reforms to protect free expression.

These events not only dominated conversations across Nigeria but also prompted reflections on the nation’s socio-political landscape and its trajectory moving forward.