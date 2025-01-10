The economic space of Africa is a complex one with opportunities and challenges. One of the pressing issues facing the continent is the growing burden of public debt.

For many African nations, high debt-to-GDP ratios threaten fiscal stability, limit public spending, and hinder long-term development. The aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing global uncertainties have exacerbated these challenges, forcing countries to face difficult economic realities.

In this blog post, we’ll discuss the top 10 African countries with the highest debt-to-GDP ratios in 2025, exploring the factors driving their debt levels and the implications for their economic futures.

10 African Countries with the Highest Debt-to-GDP Ratios in 2025

According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the top 10 African countries with the highest debt-to-GDP ratios in 2025 are:

Cabo Verde: Leading with a debt-to-GDP ratio of 107.21%, Cabo Verde’s economic challenges, intensified by the pandemic, have necessitated increased borrowing to sustain its economy. Mozambique: With a ratio of 96.47%, Mozambique is still recovering from a significant debt crisis that began in 2016. Economic recovery remains sluggish due to various challenges. Republic of Congo: Holding a ratio of 89.04%, the Republic of Congo’s heavy reliance on oil exports has made it vulnerable to fluctuating oil prices, prompting considerations for economic diversification. Malawi: At 82.28%, Malawi faces persistent economic challenges despite some developmental progress. The nation requires improved financial management while investing in essential public sectors. Mauritius: With a ratio of 80.94%, Mauritius, known for its robust financial and tourism sectors, faces the challenge of managing rising debt while striving for economic growth. Senegal: Standing at 80.48%, Senegal’s growing debt underscores the need for sound financial policies to achieve sustainable development. Burundi: With a ratio of 80.36%, Burundi’s ongoing economic struggles limit growth and exacerbate its debt situation. Gabon: At 79.96%, Gabon’s economy, heavily dependent on oil, remains susceptible to price fluctuations, necessitating strategic reforms for stability. Ghana: With a ratio of 79.51%, Ghana’s high fiscal deficits and reliance on external borrowing have led to increased calls for prudent financial management. South Africa: Holding a debt-to-GDP ratio of 77.40%, South Africa’s structural and political challenges complicate its economic and fiscal stability.

These statistics highlight the pressing need for effective debt management strategies and economic reforms across the continent to ensure sustainable development and financial stability.