It’s worth taking a moment to celebrate some of Nollywood’s outstanding achievements in 2024—milestones that have set the industry on a transformative path. This past year, Nollywood made bold advances in storytelling, production, and global influence, establishing itself as a force to be reckoned with in the entertainment world.

From smashing box office records to gaining international acclaim, the successes of 2024 were more than individual accomplishments—they were a testament to the industry’s evolving identity and its capacity to redefine African cinema on the global stage.

With films that resonated deeply, technical innovations that caught global attention, and collaborations that opened new doors, Nollywood proved that its best years are ahead. As we start 2025, sustaining this momentum will require a commitment to growth, creativity, and collaboration.

5 Key Areas Where Nollywood Excelled in 2024

Here are 5 key areas where Nollywood excelled in 2024 and how the industry can build on these accomplishments for even greater success.

1. Raising the bar on production quality

One of Nollywood’s most striking achievements in 2024 was the significant improvement in production quality. Films such as The Weekend and A Ghetto Love Story dazzled audiences with their superior cinematography, refined sound design, and polished visual effects. These films showcased what’s possible when filmmakers prioritize technical excellence, working with top-tier equipment and highly skilled production teams.

The shift was driven by investments in cutting-edge technology, rigorous training programs, and a commitment to meeting international standards. As Nollywood moves forward, continued investment in infrastructure, training for crew members, and partnerships with global production houses will ensure this upward trajectory remains steady.

2. Better storytelling

Nollywood stepped out of its comfort zone in 2024, embracing diverse and compelling narratives that captivated both local and global audiences. Films like The Weekend delved into genres rarely explored in the industry, such as psychological thrillers and historical dramas. These stories broke away from the traditional focus on romance and comedy, offering fresh perspectives that enriched the cinematic landscape.

This diversification not only appealed to new audiences but also demonstrated the creativity and versatility of Nollywood’s storytellers. To sustain this trend, the industry must support emerging writers and directors who bring unique perspectives, while encouraging bold storytelling that challenges conventions and inspires audiences worldwide.

3. More women involvement

The role of women in Nollywood reached new heights in 2024, as female filmmakers, producers, and actors made waves both on and off the screen. Funke Akindele’s Everybody Loves Jenifa was a standout, smashing box office records and proving the market potential of women-led projects.

Additionally, many of the year’s most anticipated releases and highest-grossing films featured female creatives in key roles, signaling a positive shift toward gender equity in the industry. To build on this momentum, Nollywood must continue to champion women by creating more opportunities for female directors, producers, and writers, while celebrating their contributions to the industry.

4. International collaborations

Global partnerships were another hallmark of Nollywood’s 2024 success. Collaborations with platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video brought Nigerian stories to millions of viewers worldwide, amplifying the industry’s reach and profitability.

Films such as Christmas in Lagos exemplified how international co-productions can spotlight Nigeria’s vibrant culture while elevating the technical and narrative standards of Nollywood. Moving forward, the industry should actively seek collaborations that not only enhance global visibility but also provide platforms for cultural exchange and skill development.

5. Box office supremacy

In 2024, Nollywood delivered record-breaking box office numbers, solidifying its position as a commercial powerhouse. Everybody Loves Jenifa emerged as the highest-grossing Nollywood film of all time, supported by strategic marketing campaigns and an expanded cinema release strategy.

This success demonstrated the power of targeted promotions and accessible distribution networks. In 2025, filmmakers and distributors should aim to reach underserved regions and explore innovative marketing approaches, such as leveraging social media, grassroots campaigns, and influencer partnerships to build anticipation for upcoming releases.

Nollywood’s achievements in 2024 were a resounding declaration of its potential to lead on the global stage. By focusing on quality, diversity, inclusivity, and strategic partnerships, the industry has the tools to scale new heights.

As we move into 2025, these pillars of success will be critical in ensuring that Nollywood continues to inspire, entertain, and redefine what African cinema can achieve.