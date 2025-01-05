Movies can be more than just a source of entertainment—they can also teach us valuable lessons about managing money effectively. Here are 6 movies that teaches you money management:

Learn Money Management Through These 6 Movies

1. Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King

This gripping documentary explores the downfall of QuadrigaCX, once Canada’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, and the mysterious disappearance of $190 million in user funds. It highlights the risks of unregulated investments in cryptocurrency and the importance of skepticism when dealing with financial platforms.

2. Eat the Rich: The Gamestop Saga

This series recounts the remarkable story of how retail investors rallied together to drive up Gamestop’s stock price, challenging Wall Street’s biggest players. It provides a fascinating look at stock market dynamics, the influence of collective investor actions, and the high stakes involved in investing.

3. Smart Money Woman

Adapted from Arese Ugwu’s book, this film follows Zuri, a young woman working to overcome financial challenges. Through her journey, viewers learn practical lessons on budgeting, saving, debt management, and making wiser financial choices.

4. Money, Explained

This educational series breaks down complex financial topics into easy-to-understand episodes, covering areas such as credit cards, loans, investments, and retirement planning. It’s a comprehensive resource for anyone looking to become more financially literate.

5. Get Smart With Money

This documentary follows individuals attempting to improve their financial habits, guided by advice from financial experts. It offers actionable strategies on saving, investing, and managing money responsibly, with real-world examples of financial transformations.

6. The Minimalists: Less is Now

Advocating for a minimalist lifestyle, this documentary argues that consuming less can lead to a richer, more fulfilling life. It dives into the psychological and financial benefits of reducing expenses and living with intentionality.

These films provide a perfect mix of entertainment and education, offering practical lessons to help you better manage your finances while enjoying some quality screen time.