Mass deportations have remained a contentious issue in the United States, with particular attention during President Donald Trump’s tenure due to his administration’s stringent immigration policies. These measures were aimed at curbing illegal immigration and enhancing national security, but they also sparked intense debates about their ethical and humanitarian implications.

Among those most affected were African nations, including Senegal, Mauritania, and Nigeria, which recorded some of the highest numbers of deportees during this period. These deportations often targeted individuals who overstayed their visas, violated immigration laws, or were denied asylum claims.

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) played a central role, conducting arrests and facilitating removals, especially of those considered undocumented or a potential security risk.

Top 10 African Countries With the Most Deportations From the US in 2024

1. Senegal

Senegal topped the list with 410 deportees, primarily for overstaying visas or failing to comply with U.S. immigration regulations. This trend underscores the challenges faced by migrants seeking better opportunities abroad, often unaware of the strict legal frameworks governing their stay. Many of these individuals also lacked access to adequate legal representation during deportation proceedings.

2. Mauritania

Mauritania followed closely with 353 deportations. The country’s citizens faced heightened scrutiny, partially due to documentation challenges. Mauritania’s less rigorous birth registration system has historically made it difficult for some individuals to establish their legal identity, leading to deportation when they fail to meet U.S. immigration requirements.

3. Nigeria

Nigeria, known for its high migration rates to the U.S., saw 138 deportations. Many Nigerians were sent back due to visa overstays, unauthorized employment, or rejected asylum claims. Economic hardships and limited job opportunities at home often push Nigerians to seek greener pastures abroad, making deportations a harsh reality for those who don’t meet immigration standards.

4. Angola

Angola had 119 deportees, reflecting the plight of migrants from nations grappling with economic instability or post-conflict challenges. While some Angolans migrate to escape poverty, others seek refuge from political unrest, only to face deportation when their immigration status becomes unsustainable.

5. Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo)

The DR Congo recorded 96 deportations, highlighting the struggles of migrants fleeing violence and human rights violations. Despite seeking asylum, many Congolese are deported due to stringent asylum application processes and high rejection rates in the U.S.

6. Ghana

Ghana accounted for 94 deportations, largely attributed to individuals overstaying their visas. Despite Ghana’s stable political environment, economic challenges drive many to seek opportunities abroad, but immigration violations often lead to deportations.

7. Guinea

With 85 deportees, Guinea’s numbers reflect the challenges West African migrants face due to economic instability and political unrest. Many Guineans leave in search of better living conditions but encounter legal obstacles that result in removal from the U.S.

8. Somalia

Somalia, with 64 deportations, remains a focal point due to the precarious security situation in the country. Many Somalis apply for asylum, citing violence and persecution, but deportations often occur when their claims are denied or their legal status expires.

9. Morocco

Morocco had 49 deportations, representing a smaller but significant number. As a transit hub for migrants from North Africa seeking entry into the U.S., Moroccans who overstay their visas or fail to secure legal status are frequently deported.

10. Kenya

Kenya rounded out the list with 48 deportations. The deportation of Kenyans reflects broader issues faced by East African migrants, who often encounter legal and financial barriers in the U.S. immigration system.

Key Drivers Behind Deportations

Several factors contribute to the high number of deportations from these African nations:

Visa overstays: Many migrants enter the U.S. legally but fail to leave when their visas expire, leading to their removal. Rejected asylum applications: African migrants fleeing conflict, persecution, or economic hardship often seek asylum but face rejection due to stringent U.S. immigration policies. Criminal records: ICE prioritizes deportations of individuals with criminal convictions, including minor infractions. Lack of documentation: Citizens from nations with weak civil registration systems face challenges proving their identity, making them more vulnerable to deportation. Economic migration: Many African migrants leave home due to poverty or unemployment but struggle to navigate the complex U.S. immigration system.

Impact of Deportations

Deportations have far-reaching consequences for the affected individuals, their families, and their home countries. Returning migrants often face stigma, unemployment, and limited reintegration support. For their families, deportations disrupt livelihoods and separate loved ones. On a national level, countries like Senegal and Nigeria struggle with the reintegration of deportees into already strained economies.

While deportation numbers highlight the challenges of illegal immigration, they also raise questions about the fairness and efficiency of U.S. immigration policies. Advocacy groups continue to call for more humane approaches, emphasizing the need to address root causes of migration, such as poverty, conflict, and lack of opportunities, to reduce the pressure on vulnerable populations seeking better lives abroad.