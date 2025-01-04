As of the start of 2025, the list of the world’s wealthiest individuals reflects significant shifts in global wealth dynamics. Industry leaders across technology, retail, luxury goods, and investments dominate the rankings.

Top 10 Billionaires in 2025 According to Forbes

Here’s a detailed look at the top 10 billionaires in 2025 according to Forbes:

1. Elon Musk – $421.2 Billion

Elon Musk has cemented his position as the richest person on the planet, becoming the first individual to cross the $400 billion net worth threshold. This achievement is largely driven by SpaceX’s skyrocketing valuation and Tesla’s exceptional performance in global markets, particularly with its dominance in electric vehicle innovation.

2. Jeff Bezos – $233.5 Billion

Amazon’s founder, Jeff Bezos, retains his place among the wealthiest with a net worth of $233.5 billion. Amazon’s holiday season success and increasing dominance in logistics and cloud computing have contributed to this surge, allowing him to reclaim the second spot.

3. Larry Ellison – $209.7 Billion

Oracle’s co-founder and chairman, Larry Ellison, continues to thrive with a net worth of $209.7 billion. Despite challenges in Oracle’s stock performance, his investments in cloud computing and other tech ventures have kept him in the top three.

4. Mark Zuckerberg – $202.5 Billion

Meta’s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, saw his wealth rise to $202.5 billion, thanks to a rebound in Meta’s share prices and its successful foray into the metaverse and AI-driven social media innovations.

5. Bernard Arnault – $168.8 Billion

The luxury goods mogul and head of LVMH, Bernard Arnault, retains his stronghold on global wealth with $168.8 billion. The soaring success of brands like Louis Vuitton, Dior, and Moët & Chandon bolstered his fortune in 2024.

6. Larry Page – $157.9 Billion

Google co-founder Larry Page’s wealth remains steady at $157.9 billion. Alphabet Inc.’s continued leadership in search, cloud computing, and AI-driven products ensures his place among the wealthiest.

7. Sergey Brin – $153.4 Billion

Sergey Brin, the other co-founder of Google, follows closely with $153.4 billion, driven by Alphabet’s robust financial performance and significant investments in emerging tech.

8. Warren Buffett – $139.6 Billion

Legendary investor Warren Buffett’s fortune stands at $139.6 billion. While Berkshire Hathaway experienced a slight dip in stock performance, his long-term investment strategies continue to pay off.

9. Steve Ballmer – $123.5 Billion

Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer’s net worth is $123.5 billion. His ownership stake in Microsoft and investments in sports franchises like the LA Clippers keep his wealth substantial, even amidst minor fluctuations.

10. Jensen Huang – $118 Billion

A new entrant to the top ten, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has amassed $118 billion, thanks to Nvidia’s explosive growth in the AI and semiconductor markets. The company’s dominance in powering AI technologies has been the cornerstone of his wealth.