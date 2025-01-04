The Nigerian box office experienced a remarkable surge in 2024, with the top 10 films collectively grossing over ₦4.91 billion. December alone accounted for more than ₦2.8 billion, marking the highest monthly revenue since December 2019.

Top 10 Films of 2024 That Ruled the Nigerian Box Office

Here’s the Top 10 films of 2024 that ruled the Nigerian box office:

10. Ajosepo

Gross: ₦257.3 million

Directed by Kayode Kasum, “Ajosepo” tells the poignant story of estranged brothers, brought to life by stellar performances from Timini Egbuson and Mercy Aigbe. The film’s exploration of family dynamics resonated with viewers, contributing to its impressive box office performance.

9. Mufasa: The Lion King

Gross: ₦309 million

Disney’s prequel to “The Lion King” combined nostalgia with action, becoming a December favorite among Nigerian audiences. Its success underscores the enduring appeal of the franchise and the effectiveness of Disney’s storytelling.

8. Venom 3

Gross: ₦317.8 million

The third installment in the “Venom” series attracted superhero enthusiasts across Nigeria. Its action-packed narrative and the popularity of the Marvel brand contributed to its status as one of the year’s top Hollywood hits in the country.

7. Queen Lateefah

Gross: ₦365.5 million

“Queen Lateefah,” a Nollywood drama directed by Adeoluwa Owu, made a significant impact with its release on September 27, 2024. The film sold over 80,500 tickets, making it the seventh highest-grossing Nollywood movie of all time.

6. Moana 2

Gross: ₦366.7 million

The sequel to Disney’s “Moana” offered vibrant animation and family-friendly themes, making it a holiday season hit in Nigeria. Its success reflects the strong market for animated features in the country.

5. Gladiator II

Gross: ₦398.2 million

This historical sequel brought epic battles and gripping drama back to the big screen, captivating audiences nationwide. The film’s blend of action and historical narrative appealed to a broad spectrum of moviegoers.

4. Bad Boys 4

Gross: ₦458.1 million

The latest installment in the “Bad Boys” franchise, starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, combined action and comedy, keeping fans entertained and solidifying the genre’s popularity in Nigeria.

3. A Tribe Called Judah

Gross: ₦611.3 million

This Nollywood blockbuster set a new standard for storytelling and star power, becoming a fan favorite and showcasing the industry’s growth. Its success highlights the increasing quality and appeal of Nigerian cinema.

2. Deadpool & Wolverine

Gross: ₦706.7 million

Marvel’s crossover event combined humor and action, delivering a cinematic experience that resonated with Nigerian audiences and secured its place as a top-grossing film.

1. Everybody Loves Jenifa

Gross: ₦1.124 billion

Directed by Funke Akindele, “Everybody Loves Jenifa” became the highest-grossing Nollywood film of 2024. The comedy-drama charmed audiences with its hilarious yet heartwarming narrative, quickly rising to the top of the box office charts.

The success of these films reflects the dynamic nature of the Nigerian film industry and its audiences’ diverse tastes, ranging from local narratives to international blockbusters.