The Nigerian music scene is poised for a dynamic year in 2025, with Afrobeats continuing its global ascent. The genre’s international prominence has been propelled by artists whose creativity has led to chart-topping hits, prestigious awards, and sold-out performances. As we look ahead, here are 5 things to expect from Afrobeats in 2025.

1. Anticipated Grammy awards

The 67th Annual Grammy Awards, scheduled for February 3, 2025, features a strong Nigerian presence in the Best African Music Performance category. Nominees include Burna Boy for “Higher,” Davido for his collaboration on Chris Brown’s “Sensational,” and Rema for “Calm Down” with Selena Gomez. Given this lineup, it’s highly probable that a Nigerian artist will secure the award, further cementing the country’s influence in global music.

2. Release of hit singles

Afrobeats’ international success has been driven by infectious hit singles that resonate across diverse audiences. In 2024, the genre experienced a relative lull, with fewer crossover hits making a global impact. Artists are expected to intensify their efforts in 2025, aiming to produce chart-topping tracks that captivate both local and international listeners. Collaborations among Nigerian artists are also anticipated to continue, fostering a culture of unity and creativity that yields memorable music.

3. Exciting album releases

The upcoming year promises a plethora of new albums from prominent Nigerian artists. Davido is set to release his fifth studio album, “5ive,” on March 14, 2025, featuring collaborations with YG Marley, Odumodublvck, and Chike.

Burna Boy’s “No Sign of Weakness” is also highly anticipated, with the teaser track “Bundle by Bundle” already generating buzz. Additionally, Omah Lay’s sophomore album, “Clarity of Mind,” and Qing Madi’s debut album, “I Am The Blueprint,” are slated for release, promising fresh sounds that blend Afrobeats with pop and soul.

4. Emergence of new talents

The Nigerian music industry is renowned for its ability to produce new stars annually. In 2025, the scene is expected to welcome a new wave of breakout artists who will bring innovative styles and perspectives, contributing to the genre’s evolution and ensuring its relevance in the ever-changing global music landscape.

5. Potential celebrity beef

While the focus remains on music, the industry is not without its interpersonal conflicts. Fans should anticipate the possibility of public disagreements or rivalries among artists, which, although sometimes contentious, often add a layer of intrigue and engagement within the music community.

In summary, 2025 is set to be a transformative year for Nigerian music, with significant achievements and developments that will further solidify its position on the global stage.