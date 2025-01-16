The question a lot of aspiring cinematographers ask is; which school in Nigeria offer cinematography? Before we dive into that, let’s understand that cinematography is the art of capturing visual narratives through camera work, which is a cornerstone of filmmaking.

When you bring it home to Nigeria, a country blessed with one of the biggest film industry in the world, there is a growing demand for skilled cinematographers. So as an aspiring filmmaker, who is seeking to master their craft, you have several educational institutions to consider.

In this blog post, we’ll discuss the schools that offer cinematographer as a course.

Schools that Offer Cinematography as a Course

1. KAP Film & Television Academy

Located in Ikeja, Lagos, the KAP Film & Television Academy is a premier institution dedicated to nurturing creative talents in the film industry. Founded by renowned filmmaker Kunle Afolayan, the academy offers a comprehensive curriculum that covers various aspects of filmmaking, including cinematography. Students benefit from state-of-the-art facilities, industry-standard equipment, and mentorship from seasoned professionals. The academy provides both offline and online courses, catering to a wide array of filmmaking disciplines.

2. National Film Institute (NFI)

Situated in Jos, Plateau State, the National Film Institute is a reputable institution designed to cater to filmmakers and aspiring filmmakers in Nigeria and beyond. NFI offers intensive theoretical and practical training in various aspects of filmmaking, with tailor-made courses to meet the needs of both professionals and novices. The institute emphasizes hands-on experience, providing students with opportunities to participate in production workshops and industrial work experience schemes.

3. Mainframe Film and Media Institute

Founded by the legendary filmmaker Tunde Kelani in 2016, the Mainframe Film and Media Institute is located in Abeokuta, Ogun State. The institute offers programs where students learn the basics of filmmaking and media applications, with a focus on practical, hands-on training. Students have the opportunity to work alongside industry professionals, gaining invaluable experience in the field.

4. MX Academy of Technical & Creative Arts

Formerly known as MX Film & Multimedia Academy, this institution is recognized as Nigeria’s premier film and multimedia training outfit. Located in Lagos, MX Academy offers a range of programs, including a 3-month Diploma in Advanced Filmmaking with Motion Graphics Animation and a 6-month Professional Diploma in Video Production, Animation, and Music Production/Sound Engineering. The academy boasts world-class, hands-on practical teaching and provides students with access to a wide range of filmmaking equipment.

5. New Breed School of Art

Based in Lagos, the New Breed School of Art offers a specialized program in cinematography. The curriculum is designed to master the art of visual storytelling, covering technical aspects of camera operation, lighting, and creative decision-making. Students benefit from hands-on practical training, opportunities to intern with seasoned industry practitioners, and experience on location sets or studios.

6. Lufodo Academy of Performing Arts

Established by veteran actors Joke Silva and Olu Jacobs in 2012, the Lufodo Academy of Performing Arts is situated in Ikoyi, Lagos State. While primarily focused on performing arts, the academy offers programs that encompass various aspects of film production, including cinematography. Students receive training that culminates in a National Certificate in Acting, with opportunities to participate in film or theatre productions.

7. International Academy of Film and Television Nigeria (IAFT Nigeria)

Located in Abuja, IAFT Nigeria is part of a global network of film schools. The academy offers diploma and certificate programs in filmmaking, performing arts, 3D animation, and photography. With a mission to nurture creativity and individual talents, IAFT Nigeria provides hands-on, innovative training in film production and acting, emphasizing professional standards and the latest techniques.

Conclusion

Nigeria’s film industry continues to expand, creating a demand for skilled cinematographers who can contribute to the visual storytelling that defines Nollywood. The institutions listed above offer comprehensive programs designed to equip aspiring cinematographers with the technical skills and creative insights necessary to succeed in this dynamic field. Prospective students should consider factors such as location, curriculum, faculty expertise, and available facilities when choosing the institution that best aligns with their career aspirations.