The Oyo Kingdom, a cornerstone of Yoruba culture and history, has recently witnessed a significant transition with the appointment of Prince Abimbola Akeem Owoade as the new Alaafin of Oyo.

This development marks the beginning of a new chapter in the kingdom’s rich narrative, following the passing of Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III in April 2022.

To understand the implications of this appointment, it is essential to know Prince Abimbola Akeem Owoade’s lineage, education, professional career, and vision for the Oyo Kingdom.

Royal Heritage and Lineage

Prince Abimbola Akeem Owoade hails from the esteemed Owoade-Agunloye royal family of Oyo. He is one of the surviving children of Pa Rasaki Ibiyosi Owoade, and his ancestry traces back to Aremo Aderounmu Iyanda Owoade of the Agure Compound in Oyo. This lineage embeds him deeply within the cultural and historical fabric of the Oyo Kingdom, ensuring that his ascension to the throne is both a continuation of tradition and a beacon for future progress.

Educational Background

Prince Owoade’s educational journey is both extensive and international. He began his studies at Baptist High School in Saki. Pursuing his passion for engineering, he obtained a National Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from The Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro, between 1994 and 1997. He furthered his studies with a Higher National Diploma in the same field at The Polytechnic, Ibadan, from 1999 to 2001.

His quest for knowledge led him to the United Kingdom, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Sunderland in 2008, followed by a Master of Science in the same discipline from Northumbria University in 2012. This robust educational foundation has equipped him with analytical and technical skills that are invaluable for leadership.

Professional Career

Prince Owoade’s professional experience spans continents and industries. He began his career as a Planning Engineer at Oil Reach Company in Glasgow, UK. Currently, he serves as a Project Coordinator at Manitoba Hydro in Canada, a role that underscores his expertise in project management and coordination.

Additionally, he is the president of 100279 Manitoba Limited, a company specializing in real estate and financial services. This position highlights his entrepreneurial spirit and leadership within the corporate sector.

Community Involvement and Philanthropy

Beyond his professional achievements, Prince Owoade is renowned for his commitment to community development and philanthropy. He has been a steadfast supporter of relatives, friends, and the broader community in both Nigeria and Canada. His philanthropic endeavors include educational support, initiation of community projects, and providing aid during crises. This dedication reflects his deep-seated commitment to social welfare and the betterment of society.

Leadership and Cultural Initiatives

Prince Owoade’s leadership style is described as visionary, with a focus on enhancing community life and supporting the vulnerable. He plans to modernize the royal palace while preserving its cultural essence, ensuring that it remains a symbol of tradition and progress. Additionally, he is committed to repatriating Yoruba artifacts, enriching local heritage, and fostering a sense of pride among the people.

Selection Process and Appointment

The journey to Prince Owoade’s appointment was thorough and deliberate. Following the passing of Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, the Oyo Mesi, the traditional council of kingmakers, conducted extensive consultations and traditional divinations.

Their unanimous recommendation of Prince Owoade was subsequently approved by Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State. This decision has been lauded as a resolution to the socio-legal disputes that emerged after the former Alaafin’s demise, paving the way for a unified and prosperous future for the Oyo Kingdom.

Conclusion

Prince Abimbola Akeem Owoade’s ascension to the throne as the Alaafin of Oyo signifies a harmonious blend of rich heritage and progressive vision. His extensive education, international professional experience, and unwavering commitment to community development position him as a leader poised to navigate the complexities of modern governance while honoring the traditions that define the Oyo Kingdom. As the kingdom embarks on this new era, there is a collective hope that his reign will usher in peace, prosperity, and cultural renaissance, reinforcing Oyo’s esteemed place in history and its trajectory towards a vibrant future.