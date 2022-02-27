TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“He hardly spends time with his children” – Emoney’s son…

Moment two ladies reportedly ran mad after alighting from a black…

Withdraw your troops from Ukraine now – Nigeria orders…

“Fake life is expensive you actually need to be rich to live fake life” – Blessing CEO

Entertainment
By Adebimpe

Controversial relationship expert, Blessing Okoro popularly known as Blessing CEO , has revealed that fake life is expensive, as someone need to be rich to live a fake life.

Blessing CEO
Blessing CEO

The relationship expert took to her Instagram page and stated the poor can’t fake anything because money is required to live a fake life.

READ ALSO

“Stop dating broke and jobless guys. They are always…

“Money makes relationships stronger but love takes all…

She thus advised her fans and followers to work hard and make money. She added that whatever life someone choose, whether real or fake require money.

Her words,

“Fake life is expensive you actually need to be rich to live fake life…either ways just work hard you need money for both real and fake life. Any life you choose you must work, you need money poor people can’t fake anything”.

See below,

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“He hardly spends time with his children” – Emoney’s son opens up about…

Moment two ladies reportedly ran mad after alighting from a black SUV in Enugu…

Withdraw your troops from Ukraine now – Nigeria orders Putin

Actress Juliet Ibrahim schools men on how to be hygienic when making out with…

“Everyone came out with phones recording me instead of trying to help…

“Please don’t associate me with anybody I left in the past”…

“I Will Find Love When I’m 60” – Actress Shan George

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“Get used to it or get the fuck out of my page” -Tonto Dikeh reacts…

“School should be a side hustle because ASUU strike often”…

“Surround yourself with people who will lift you higher” –…

“Everyone came out with phones recording me instead of trying to help…

“Fake life is expensive you actually need to be rich to live fake…

Singer Burna Boy Reportedly crashes his Ferrari In Lekki Lagos (Video)

Regina Daniels gifts her younger sister, Destiny, brand new car on her birthday…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More