“Fake life is expensive you actually need to be rich to live fake life” – Blessing CEO

Controversial relationship expert, Blessing Okoro popularly known as Blessing CEO , has revealed that fake life is expensive, as someone need to be rich to live a fake life.

The relationship expert took to her Instagram page and stated the poor can’t fake anything because money is required to live a fake life.

She thus advised her fans and followers to work hard and make money. She added that whatever life someone choose, whether real or fake require money.

Her words,

“Fake life is expensive you actually need to be rich to live fake life…either ways just work hard you need money for both real and fake life. Any life you choose you must work, you need money poor people can’t fake anything”.

