“Mixed marriages can be a beautiful thing, but when your cultures clash it is so difficult” – Lady

“After marrying someone from a culture completely opposite to mine, I finally understand now, why people prefer to marry from their own. Mixed marriages can be a beautiful thing but when your cultures clash it is so difficult. Some cultures just don’t work together. I’m not just calling out my man btw. I’m divorced and i think cultural differences played a big role which is why I’m talking about it”.

