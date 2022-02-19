“Mixed marriages can be a beautiful thing, but when your cultures clash it is so difficult” – Lady

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Adebimpe

A lady has stated that marrying from a different culture can cause cultural clash. She stated that some cultures don’t work together.

In a tweet on the micro-blogging platform, the lady identified as Amatullah, stated that marriages of mixed culture can be a beautiful thing but  it becomes difficult when cultures clash.

According to the lady she got married to a man from another culture different from hers , and this lead to their divorce.

She noted that she now understand why people prefer to marry from their own culture.

Her words,

“After marrying someone from a culture completely opposite to mine, I finally understand now, why people prefer to marry from their own. Mixed marriages can be a beautiful thing but when your cultures clash it is so difficult. Some cultures just don’t work together. I’m not just calling out my man btw. I’m divorced and i think cultural differences played a big role which is why I’m talking about it”.

