The appointment of a new Alaafin of Oyo, a position of profound cultural importance in Yoruba land, has historically been a significant event. The recent selection process, however, has been marked by unprecedented drama, igniting discussions and raising concerns nationwide.

Following the demise of Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III on April 22, 2022, the Alaafin’s throne remained unoccupied for nearly three years. Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State eventually presented the staff of office to the 46th Alaafin, Oba Akeem Abimbola Owoade, on January 13, 2025. This protracted and contentious selection process left many questioning the reasons behind the delays and controversies.

The Significance of the Alaafin Throne

The Alaafin’s position is not merely ceremonial; it embodies deep cultural and historical significance for Oyo town and the entire Yoruba community. This prominence necessitates a selection process that meticulously respects tradition, ensures fairness, and maintains transparency.

Causes of the Delay

The journey to fill the vacant throne was fraught with challenges. Initially, over 198 candidates expressed interest, a number that was subsequently narrowed down to 65 and then to 10 through interviews and consultations with the Ifa Oracle, a pivotal element in traditional decision-making.

Disagreements arose when the council of kingmakers, known as the Oyo Mesi, failed to reach a consensus on a final candidate. Accusations of bribery and favoritism among the kingmakers further complicated the process, with allegations of monetary exchanges leading to internal disputes.

Governor Makinde declined to approve the initial candidate proposed by the kingmakers, advocating for a more thorough and transparent procedure. This stance met resistance from certain members of the Oyo Mesi, who accused the government of interfering in traditional matters.

The Role of the Ifa Oracle

In an unexpected development, the state government enlisted Professor Wande Abimbola, a respected Ifa Oracle diviner, to provide guidance. After an intensive ten-day consultation, the Ifa Oracle reportedly selected Prince Owoade as the new Alaafin. However, some Oyo Mesi members contested this outcome, alleging flaws in the consultation process.

Legal Disputes and Public Unrest

As the selection process extended over time, it became entangled in legal battles. Certain Oyo Mesi members pursued legal action, challenging the state government’s involvement and questioning the legitimacy of the selection procedure. Others advocated for restarting the entire process.

Residents of Oyo expressed growing frustration over the prolonged vacancy, viewing it as a dishonor to the town’s heritage. Calls intensified for the government and kingmakers to reconcile their differences and expedite the appointment.

Governor Makinde’s Position

Governor Makinde defended his approach, emphasizing the need for a process free from corruption and political influence. He asserted that the Alaafin’s throne was not for sale and pledged to prosecute anyone found guilty of compromising the integrity of the selection.

The New Alaafin: Oba Akeem Abimbola Owoade

Born on July 17, 1975, into the royal Owoade-Agunloye family of Oyo, Oba Akeem Abimbola Owoade’s ascension is seen as a new chapter for the Oyo Kingdom.

His educational background includes a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Sunderland and Northumbria University, respectively. Professionally, he has held significant roles, including serving as a Project Coordinator at Manitoba Hydro in Canada.

The hope is that with Oba Owoade’s installation, the controversies will subside, allowing a renewed focus on preserving the rich traditions of the Alaafin’s throne. The new monarch has pledged to work towards the progress of Oyo town and the unification of the Yoruba people.