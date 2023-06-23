Big Brother Naija Season 7 housemate, Maria Chike Benjamin and her boyfriend, Kelvin are expecting their child together.

The reality star shared the good news to her fans by posting her maternity video via her Instagram page.

In the video, a heavily pregnant Maria Chike could be heard showering prayers on her unborn child.

Sharing the video, the brand influencer called the upcoming chapter of her life “blessed”. She also expressed her excitement to meet her unborn child.

“This chapter is called blessed.

“With our hearts filled with so much love and happiness we can’t wait to meet you 🙏🏼💕” she wrote.

Watch the video below:

