As the world anticipates the 67th Grammy Awards, it’s the perfect moment to reflect on the 12 Nigerian albums nominated for the Grammy Awards. These remarkable projects represent milestones in the global recognition of Nigerian music, fueled by the rise of Afrobeats and the increasing influence of Nigerian artists on the international stage.

While awards often celebrate artistry, a Grammy nomination for an album signifies the highest acknowledgment of an artist’s creative journey. It’s a testament to their ability to create a cohesive, impactful body of work. Let’s explore 12 Nigerian albums that have achieved this recognition and etched their names in Grammy history.

12 Nigerian Albums Nominated for the Grammy Awards

12. I Told Them – Burna Boy

Released ahead of the 66th Grammy Awards, I Told Them captures Burna Boy’s evolution as a trailblazer of Afro-fusion. This album, his fourth to receive a Grammy nomination, was recognized in the Best World Album category. It highlights Burna Boy’s seamless blending of traditional African sounds with contemporary influences, affirming his status as a global music icon.

11. Timeless – Davido

Davido’s Timeless was a landmark album in 2023, earning him his first Grammy nomination in the Best World Album category. As his fourth studio album, Timeless introduced a new wave of creativity and passion that resonated globally. The project’s critical acclaim and commercial success made it a defining moment in Davido’s illustrious career.

10. Love, Damini – Burna Boy

Burna Boy’s Love, Damini received a Grammy nomination at the 65th edition of the awards in the Best World Album category. Released in 2022, the album showcased Burna Boy’s lyrical depth and featured collaborations with global stars like Ed Sheeran and J Hus. Its lead single, “Last Last,” became a cultural phenomenon, further solidifying the project’s legacy.

9. Africa for Africa – Femi Kuti

Femi Kuti’s 2010 album, Africa for Africa, earned a Grammy nomination in 2012 in the Best Global Music Album category. This project, rich in traditional Afrobeat elements, exemplified Femi’s commitment to preserving and advancing the genre pioneered by his father, Fela Kuti.

8. African Giant – Burna Boy

Released in 2019, African Giant marked Burna Boy’s first Grammy nomination. The album’s diverse soundscape, featuring collaborations with artists from across the globe, demonstrated Afrobeats’ versatility. African Giant played a pivotal role in introducing global audiences to the genre during a time of increased international interest in African music.

7. No Place for My Dream – Femi Kuti

In 2013, Femi Kuti released No Place for My Dream, an instrumental masterpiece that earned a Grammy nod in 2014 in the Best Global Music Album category. This album, filled with vibrant Afrobeat rhythms and political commentary, showcased Femi’s exceptional musicianship and advocacy for social change.

6. Black Times – Seun Kuti & Egypt 80

Seun Kuti continued the Kuti family legacy with Black Times, a 2018 album that earned a Grammy nomination in the World Music category. Featuring his iconic Egypt 80 band, the album delivered socially conscious lyrics and electrifying Afrobeat arrangements, cementing Seun’s place as a worthy successor to Fela Kuti.

5. Odu – King Sunny Ade

King Sunny Ade is a pioneer of Juju music and one of the first Nigerian artists to receive Grammy nominations. His 1998 album Odu earned a nod in the Best World Music Album category, celebrating his influence and contributions to African music’s global reach.

4. Love Drum Talk – Babatunde Olatunji

Babatunde Olatunji’s Love Drum Talk received a Grammy nomination in 1998 in the Best World Music Album category. This album, his last commercial release, encapsulates the richness of African drumming traditions and stands as a testament to his lasting impact on world music.

3. Twice as Tall – Burna Boy

Burna Boy’s Twice as Tall not only earned a Grammy nomination but also won the Best World Music Album award in 2021. Produced by Diddy, the album brought together global influences and top-tier collaborations, making it a defining moment in Burna Boy’s career and a milestone for Nigerian music.

2. Made in Lagos – Wizkid

Wizkid’s Made in Lagos received two Grammy nominations for the 2022 awards in the Best Global Music Album and Best Global Music Performance categories. Featuring hits like “Essence” with Tems, the album showcased the depth and diversity of Nigerian music, making Wizkid a household name worldwide.

1. Legacy + – Femi Kuti & Made Kuti

The Legacy + double album, featuring Stop the Hate by Femi Kuti and For(e)ward by Made Kuti, earned a Grammy nomination in 2021. This project bridges generations, celebrating the Kuti family’s enduring influence on Afrobeat and their commitment to musical innovation.

Final Thoughts

The Grammy Awards have consistently recognized Nigerian artists for their groundbreaking contributions to music. Each of these albums highlights the innovation, talent, and cultural richness that define Nigerian music on the global stage. As we await the 67th Grammy Awards, the legacy of these exceptional projects serves as an inspiration to artists and fans worldwide.