‘God did not put me to shame’ – Mercy Johnson says as her first child, Purity clocks 8

Nollywood super talented actress, Mercy Johnson took to Instagram to celebrate her first child, Purity on her 8th birthday.

According to the mother of 4, she is grateful to God for not putting her to shame, just like her daughter’s name implies.

Sharing a video of the celebrant and her father, Prince Okojie at the venue of her birthday party, Mercy wrote;

“My baby is 8 today….thank you Jesus….30th Dec…awesome God. Happy Birthday Osebhajimente meaning ( God did not put me to shame) HBD Purity….allow me to disturb you today biko…. @dopeevents007 don’t play”

Watch Video below;

For those who do not know, Mercy Johnson and Prince Okojie’s first child, Purity Okojie, is the one that has almost all the features of Mercy Johnson facially and physique wise. The beautiful girl has been described as a complete carbon copy of Mercy Johnson.