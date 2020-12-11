Mercy Johnson and husband plan surprise party for daughter on her birthday (Video)

Nollywood A-list actress, Mercy Johnson and her husband have planned a surprise birthday party for their daughter, Angel Okojie.

Mercy Johnson shared a video of herself and her husband Prince Okojie checking out the cakes on their dining table in an Instagram post on Friday.

In the video, four cakes could be seen on the table while Mercy looked all excited as she couldn’t wait for her daughter to return to see what they had done to celebrate her.

“So painful when celebration falls on a school day…can’t wait.. Preparing for the drama,” she wrote.

Angel turns 5 on Friday.

She has three other siblings namely; Purity, Prince and Divine-Mercy.