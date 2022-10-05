“Money from Skit making or something else?” – Reactions as Ashmusy buys self Ranger Rover Velar

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Nigerian content creator, Amarachi Amusi, popularly known as Ashmusy has bought a brand new Range Rover Velar.

The skit-maker took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, September 5 to share the good news with her followers.

Ashmusy posted a video of her arriving in the white coloured ride as she celebrated the achievement.

Sharing the good news she wrote, “E Dey rush. I got myself a VELAR from me to me! E Dey russssssssshhhhhhhhhhhh. May God keep blessing the works of our hands..Amen.”

This has met with different reactions, as some Netizens wondered how she had made so much money from skitmaking.

Prosper233 wrote; “where she come see money buy this one?”

Funnymrsobali wrote: “Girls wey dey make only 4 mins skit come dey cash out pass Nollywood actresses wey dey act over one hour movie.”

Tobi_loba: “Papaya House, Ashmusy Range Rover Velar. Yes they are working hard. Congratulations sisters.”

Officialdorine: “From skitmaking or another thing?”

