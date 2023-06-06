Mellis, who was signed by Chelsea from Sheffield United in 2009 for £1 million, has faced ongoing struggles with alcohol addiction throughout his career.

Despite featuring regularly for the Chelsea Reserves and achieving success in FA Youth Cup finals, the 32-year-old midfielder only made one senior appearance for the club.

This occurred in 2010 when he came on as a substitute in a UEFA Champions League match against MSK Zilina.

During his time at Chelsea, Mellis battled with alcohol addiction, which prompted former Chelsea defenders David Luiz and Ashley Cole to offer support and guidance.

However, in 2012, Mellis was dismissed by the club after setting off a smoke grenade at the Cobham training center. Furthermore, a misdiagnosed knee injury in 2022 prematurely ended his playing career.

Mellis recently opened up about his current struggles in an interview with the Daily Mail. He expressed the difficulties he faces on a daily basis, pondering where to go and striving to become independent without relying solely on his family.

He acknowledged the support he receives from them but understands they have their own lives. Mellis mentioned the lack of stability in his life and how retirement was not something he had planned for, making the situation even more challenging.