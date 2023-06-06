Nyesom Wike, former governor of River State, has stated that the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the recent presidential election provides the party with an opportunity to rectify its past wrongdoings and serve the Nigerian people better.

During a live media chat in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, June 6, Wike, a prominent member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), expressed his thoughts on the zoning policies of the APC government. Despite his affiliation with the ruling party, Wike emphasized the importance of gratitude among APC members and leaders for being given a second chance to govern the country.

“APC should be celebrating that God has granted them an opportunity, even at the expense of the PDP. God has given the APC the chance to repent from the mistakes they made against Nigerians,” he stated.

While commending Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s emergence as Nigeria’s 16th president, Wike dismissed claims that the president holds a “Muslim agenda.” He regarded such accusations against Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima as baseless claims made by lazy politicians.

Wike urged critics within the APC to support the president, emphasizing that a crisis-free Tinubu presidency would benefit all Nigerians. He cautioned against squandering the opportunity that has been given to the party by bringing unnecessary conflict into the administration.

“If the president faces difficulties in his governance, who suffers the consequences? Isn’t it Nigerians? Let us remember that we are all one and provide a sense of belonging to everyone,” Wike urged.

Additionally, Wike criticized his own party for relying solely on numbers and neglecting their zoning principle, which he believed contributed to their defeat in the recent presidential election.