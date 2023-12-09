Nigerian reality TV star and Big Brother Naija All-Stars winner, Ilebeya Odinaya, recently took to Twitter to voice her dismay over the steep surge in makeup service prices.

She expressed frustration at being charged 120,000 Naira for makeup, connecting the inflated price to her recent 120 million Naira win

Firmly denying any victory due to pity votes in October 2023, Ilebaye Odinaya attributed her success to timing and genuine audience support.

Post-reality show, her appearances, notably at Davido’s Martel event in a daring outfit, have stirred discussions and grabbed headlines.

Her candid tweets and bold statements continue to mark her journey post-Big Brother Naija, cementing her as a figure sparking conversations about fame, wealth, and perceptions within Nigerian entertainment.