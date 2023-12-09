Award-winning Afrobeats superstar singer, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, known popularly known as Wizkid, turned heads as he was called an Uber driver by a beautiful Nigerian lady he was pictured with in a car.

In a trending TikTok video, Wizkid was seated in the driver’s seat of his car in an unnamed location.

However, a Nigerian lady seated in the passenger seat joked with him, addressing him as if he were an Uber driver.

The lady could be heard saying, ‘Hi, stop my ride sir.’

The post’s caption read, “The baddest Uber driver, I got paid for the trip instead because I couldn’t afford him.”

Fans of the singer commented on the post, discussing both the singer and the unidentified lady.

See some reactions below:

MƛYHEM: “‎Even big wiz dey chop zino.”

EVIL: “‎Wizkid self dey chop Zino lowkey.”

BIGWAX: “FC WE SHOW EVERYBODY LOVE #ZINO SONG.”

jthr: “‎Quilox? he just wants to ball.”

Big Wezzy: “‎Mr 20 meters.”

Only_one-RiCHiE: “‎Mi dream car bmw.”

Christian: “‎Even Popcy dey chop Zino.”

Watch the video below:

https://vm.tiktok.com/ZM6FXhnN1/