Nollywood actor, Stanley Ontop has sparked controversy with his reaction to the heavy rain at May Edochie’s trade fair.

May, the estranged wife of Yul Edochie, has been hosting a trade fair for her brand and Priceless Hair, but the event was disrupted by heavy rain.

Sharing the news via Instagram, Stanley suggested that “some spiritual forces” were behind the rain.

Stanley Ontop added that May Edochie’s ex-husband, Yul Edochie and his wife, Judy Austin, would be amused by the situation.

He prayed for God to halt the rain, expressing concern for the vendors who had borrowed money from microfinance institutions to invest in the fair.

He wrote;

“Some spiritual forces have sent rain to Priceless Hair fair today in Lagos.

Heavy downpour has ruined a lot of people’s business in priceless hair ground.

God pls hold this rain a little while because some vendors there collected loads from micro finance.

I know Eze Dike will be laughing May in one corner.

May God help @pricelesshairs

Some ungodly elements have sent rain to scatter the fair.

Eze Dike and Ezenwanyi Dike will be somewhere laughing out loud

Rain pls stop

Shalom!”.

See below;

ALSO READ: “He never said the enemy wouldn’t come…” Banky W grateful as he is Declared Cancer-Free after battle with the deadly disease for the Fourth Time