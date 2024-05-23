Nigerian singer and actor, Banky W has shared a heartfelt testimony of his faith as he announces that he has survived skin cancer for the fourth time.

In an Instagram post, the music star shared a video of the moment he was declared cancer-free, and wrote about how his faith in God carried him through the challenges.

He encouraged others who are facing difficulties to trust in God’s goodness and promises, and to know that He is greater than any obstacle.

Banky W also thanked his wife, family, friends, and medical team for their love, prayers, and support during his battle with cancer.

He gave special mention to his doctors, Dr. Onyewu and Dr. Adenuga, and their teams for their support.

In his words;

“Final Score –

Christ 4 – Cancer Tumors 0

Sometimes, your faith in God will not prevent the storms from coming… but it will carry you through them. Faith won’t always stop you from hurting, but it will help you heal, and it will help you deal.

God never said the weapons wouldn’t form, He promised that they wouldn’t prosper. He never said the enemy wouldn’t come… He promised that when the enemy comes in like a flood, the Spirit of God would raise a standard against him.

Posting this testimony to encourage anyone out there who is going through a challenge. It might seem bigger than you, but greater is He that is in you than anything you will face in this world.

Grateful for my wife, family, friends, and Pastors for their love, prayers, and support. Thanking God for my health and trusting that this latest victory is final in Jesus’ name.

Appreciating the gifted hands and minds of my doctors, Dr. Onyewu of the Center for Advanced Specialty Surgery, and Dr. Adenuga of Euracare and the teams that support them.

We have the victory yet again. Now and forever, in Jesus’ name.

“And we know that all things work together for good to those who love God, to those who are the called according to His purpose.” – Romans 8:28″

See below;

