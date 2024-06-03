Reality TV star Uriel Oputa has defended veteran actress Genevieve Nnaji after her colleague, DeeOne made age-related comments about her appearance.

Recall that the comedian recently stated that the thespian is attempting to appear younger than her age and should instead embrace her age.

He challenged her to post photos of her hands and legs to prove her age, suggesting that her youthful appearance is not genuine.

DeeOne also encouraged Genevieve to take on more age-appropriate roles in movies, such as playing mothers and grandmothers.

He said;

“Every time Genevieve’s video or picture comes out, people always say she looks so young. That’s a lie. If you want to know whether she is old or young, it’s not by face through pictures or video where they usually wear makeup, it is either by the back of her hand or the backs of her legs.

If Genevieve is truly young as claimed, I challenge her to post the back of her hands and legs. Madam Genevieve, you look your age. Don’t let them deceive you.

Nigerians are deceitful. You look your age and there is nothing wrong with it. I am already growing grey hair. There’s nothing wrong with old age. Embrace it. Take up elderly people’s roles in movies. Play mother and grandmother roles.”

In response, Uriel Oputa defended Genevieve Nnaji, cautioning DeeOne against making insensitive comments about age and mental health.

Uriel also noted that social media can be toxic and that it’s essential to filter our thoughts and consider the effects of our words on others.

She wrote;

“Dee One, I love you, bro, but there are things you just don’t dabble in at all. A woman that’s trying to get her mental health together! Bro, there are just things you don’t say; let it be a thought. Social media is Toxic. We need to learn how to filter our thoughts. There are a lot of people on the brink of Suicide. Not everything is content”.

See below;

ALSO READ: “From Fry Pan To…..Thank God I Trend Without Stress”- Phyna Reacts To Viral Video Of Uriel & her Ex, Groovy Kissing In A Car (VIDEO)