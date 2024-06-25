Nigerian music superstar Davido has left fans in awe after presenting his new wife, Chioma, with a brand new car on their wedding day.

The romantic gesture was captured on video and has gone viral online.

In the video, Chioma was visibly surprised and delighted as she checks out the brand new white SUV.

The luxurious vehicle is reportedly a 2024 model, worth millions of naira.

Fans have taken to social media to praise Davido for surprising Chioma with such a luxury car

One Orange line Interiors wrote, “Davido is the man he thinks he is

One Opeyemi Martha wrote, “If ha you, you go leave Davido?

One David Munachi wrote, “Are the babymamas still breathing? Someone needs to check on them

One Vcandy21 wrote, “And you people said she should leave Davido, leave him for who? For you people?

One East Africans wrote, “She deserves the world

One This is Kingsx wrote, “Assurance sure

One Favor De Realtor wrote, “Davido is a sweet man

One Feminine Secrets wrote, “Na who una say make sure leave be this oo”.

Watch below;

