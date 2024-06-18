Nigerian actress, Mercy Aigbe has celebrated her son, Olajuwon Gentry on his 14th birthday.

Olajuwon has grown into a young teenager, and his mother couldn’t be more proud.

She feels blessed to be his mother and showered him with love and blessings on his special day.

Mercy Aigbe is grateful for the opportunity to watch her son grow and evolve into a fine young man.

She requested her fans and followers to join her in praying for her son’s well-being and success in life.

In her words:

“Yeah my Sonshine is 14!!!!!!

Happy birthday my the love of my life, my baby, my son, my world, my everything @olajuwon.gentry 😍😍😍😍😍

Complete Outfit from @premium_kiddies ❤️

I am so blessed to be your Mother! Love you with all of me 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍

Please guys kindly say a word if prayer for my Baby 🙏❤️”

