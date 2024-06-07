Nollywood actress Ruby Ojiakor has become the target of online trolls following a visit from her fans.

The actress shared a touching video on Instagram showing her fans who came all the way from Anambra State to visit her, showering her with love and gifts.

The visit came following the death of her best friend and colleague, Junior Pope’s wife.

“Awww, my pretty fan @chidimmaprophetess came all the way from Anambra to shower me with so much love.

God bless you, my darling Fam. I’m deeply grateful.

Thank you, Jesus Christ, for everything. Jesus, I love you”. She wrote.

While Ruby Ojiakor expressed gratitude and appreciation for her fans ‘ kindness, some social media users assumed the visit was a condolence visit and accused her of chasing clout and using the situation to revive her career.

Others also questioned her relationship with the late actor, sparking a heated debate in the comments section.

One Dedem1 wrote, “Was Ruby Junior Pope’s wife abi side chick because I no understand the condolence visit again here and there again ooo. Is there what you’re not telling us e baby?

One Real Honour 199 wrote, “Ruby Ojiakor, it’s unwise how u now mourn Jnr Pope’s wife. More unwise not knowing people are now suspecting ur relationship with the late actor. Claiming to love him while chasing clout with his death, carrying a camera everywhere for content to revive your dangling career is most unwise. Allowing people to visit u, receiving gifts and condolences up and down instead of directing them to the poór or widow, is pathetically most unwise.

One Frances Chiders93 wrote, “She and camera na five and six

One Talk Tomismet wrote, “Na you go open gate give them, na you give phone make them video for you. Na, you still run, go inside, still come out covering your mouth like you are surprised to see them. Na person wey die give una fame I blame

One Funny Last Born wrote, “Try and be calming down sis. Ruby, I can still recognise JP’s wife tho”.

See the post below;

