Isabella, the daughter of 2face and Annie Idibia, shares her struggles with body dysmorphia.

In a TikTok post, she revealed the hurtful impact of body shaming by family, friends, and strangers.

Despite being told she’s not fat, Isabella Idibia struggles with self-doubt, comparison, and unhealthy eating habits.

She feels trapped in her own mind, where she sees herself as fat, even when she’s not.

In her words;

“You’re not even fat omg.

Me after people say I should just go to the gym or just ignore when it literally doesn’t work that way

Me after being body shamed by family, friends and randoms.

Me after comparing myself to every girl, I see whether that’s negative or positive

Me after always having an uncontrollable urge to eat all the time

Me after feeling my double chin and covering it with a jumper, blanket or my hands

Me after always overeating or undereating

Me because no one will ever know how my brain works and how I feel in there and that even if I’m the skinniest I can possibly be my brain is always gonna trick me into thinking I’m fat, and when I’m fat, it’s even worse and knowing all this I still will never be able to control the way I feel”.

See below:

2Face Idibia's daughter, Isabella, opens up about being body-shamed by family and friends. pic.twitter.com/Ql1q7QcUAs — FG (@freshgisthub) June 6, 2024

ALSO READ: “Madam, respect yourself, don’t piss me off” – Nosa Rex and Adanma Luke hit back at Ruby Ojiakor for dragging them over Junior Pope