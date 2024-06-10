The Nigerian entertainment industry is rallying behind Nollywood actress, Aunty Ramota, as she recovers from a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) surgery.

A video has surfaced online showing the actress being wheeled into the recovery room after the procedure, sparking concern and support from fans and colleagues alike.

According to her manager, who was heard in the video, he had advised Aunty Ramota against undergoing the BBL surgery, citing potential risks and complications.

However, the content creator was determined to go through with the procedure, which has left many in the industry shocked and worried.

Reports says she is currently in Coma.

As news of her surgery spread, fans and colleagues have taken to social media to wish Aunty Ramota a speedy recovery, praying for her safe recuperation and return to the screen.

Watch below;

