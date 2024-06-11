Media personality and Big Brother Naija host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, has revealed that he faced a series of health challenges in 2023.

He revealed this via his social media pages.

Ebuka shared his experience, stating that he had three health scares in 2023 and underwent surgery to address the issues.

He expressed his gratitude for making it through the challenges and announced his focus on recovering and “fixing” his body in 2024.

He wrote via his X page: “[I] Had 3 health scares in 2023 and ended the year in surgery… Fixing the body in 2024.”

Fans and well-wishers have been pouring in their support and goodwill messages.

@Anthnio: “Good health is brazenly underrated 🙏

@Temi_power: “Thank God for your life 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽”

@Goodday.mo: “Thank God for life, you looking fresh as always 💪”

@Queenof hearts: “Health is Wealth indeed. May our health not fail us 🙏🏽.”

@Ayomidecruize: “Wish you great and good health. Please take care of yourself and stay strong bro. 💪🏽Regards to wifey for taking care of you.

See below;

