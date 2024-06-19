A female student has sparked concern after a video showed her using her mouth to connect a wire in her hostel due to a power outage.

The video, which has gone viral, shows the female student connecting a lifeless wire to another wire, raising fears of electrocution and potential fire hazards.

Her fellow student identified as @Pret.tymena, shared the video with the caption: “pov: we don’t have light in my hostel so my Friend had to improvise”

Many have reacted with shock and warnings, urging her to prioritize safety and avoid such dangerous DIY solutions.

@theosasboy Make small power pass through that her teeth first 😂😂😂😂

@lajesco_d Light wey no dey der house since dem pack in. Person wey no even know positive to negative.

@jess2chi It’s all fun and laughter till a spark ⚡️ goes off then the real content happens 🤦‍♀️

@king_teoby Hope it was isolated before you put am for mouth? Please, be very careful ooo !!! 🙏🙏🙏

@royals_garden__What if?

Like what if?

What if nepa come bring light with the wire for her teeth ?😢

Watch Video,

https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMrYn4jgP/

ALSO READ: “I love you my 4th seed. May you continually be a beacon of hope” Apostle Suleman say powerful prayers for fourth daughter on her birthday