Apostle Johnson Suleman, the founder and senior pastor of Omega Fire Ministries International has celebrated his fourth daughter, Mirabel’s birthday.

The clergyman took to his Instagram page to express his love and blessings for his “4th seed”.

Apostle Johnson Suleman prayer for his fourth daughter to experience God’s favor and goodness in all aspects of her life, with “lines falling unto her in pleasant places”.

He also prayed for her to be blessed with heavenly blessings and continue to be a source of hope to others.

In his words:

“Happy Birthday To My 4th Seed MIRABEL JOHNSON-SULEMAN May The Lines Fall Unto You In Pleasant Places. I Bless You With The Blessings Of Heaven And May You Continually Be A Beacon Of Hope. GOD Make You Great In Jesus Name. I Love You.”

See below;

ALSO READ; Multichoice Nigeria Slammed with N150m Fine for Defying Court Order: DStv, GOtv, and Showmax Users to Get Free Subscription