Media personality Do2dtun has joined the conversation in the ongoing issue between social media activist VeryDarkMan (VDM) and talent manager Paulo Okoye.

Recall that the cont er creator, who attended Davido’s wedding, claimed that many celebrities including Iyabo Ojo, sneaked into the party without invitations.

He alleged the actress was only invited to the after-party and not the main wedding. The influencer also claimed that Nkechi Blessing almost got bounced at the venue.

Paulo Okoye defended his partner, Iyabo Ojo, and expressed pity over VDM’s condition, believing someone had sworn for him.

VDM responded, advising Paulo to stay off his issue with Iyabo, and Paulo replied, telling Davido and others to choose between them.

Do2dtun has now addressed VeryDarkMan ‘sstatements, highlighting the issue of classism in Nigeria.

In his post, the media personality noted that Nigerians often prioritize irrelevant matters and use them to stratify themselves.

He emphasized that having access to certain events or privileges does not make someone better than others.

He wrote, “Nigerians often prioritize unimportant things and use them to stratify themselves. We elevate minor issues to important status. Having access to certain events or privileges does not make someone better than others. It’s important to build meaningful relationships and memories, rather than prioritizing superficial things.”

