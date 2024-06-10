Nigerian crossdresser, James Brown has revealed what his senior colleague, Bobrisky told him when he visited him recently.

He revealed this in a recent video.

Recall that few days ago, James Brown went to see Bobrisky at Kirikiri Maximum Security Prison, where he is currently serving a six-month sentence for Naira abuse.

Speaking about the visit in a viral video, James revealed that Bob urged him to “slay” and continue entertaining Nigerians during his absence.

He shared a video of himself getting ready, putting on makeup and dressing up, showcasing the advice he received from Bobrisky.

The video has sparked amusement on social media.

Watch below;

