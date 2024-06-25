Renowned singer, Davido has allegedly included Samsung Galaxy Z Fold phones as gifts in his wedding invitation packages.

This was revealed by a wedding guest.

In a viral video, Davido ‘s wedding guest revealed a Samsung Galaxy Z nestled in the invitation package, sparking speculation that all guests received similar gifts.

The video shows the guest unboxing the Sleek Device, revealing the Galaxy Z Fold phone in all its glory.

The phone’s inclusion in the invitation package has left many impressed by Davido’s generosity.

Jossybankzz noted, “But the invite is 10m na, and he’s still making more money!”

Jaylodolls commented, “Since this wedding preparation started, I haven’t slept!”

Kinetics145_ joked, “Wizkid go just de wonder say wetin de really xup.”

Ik__dave stated, “Bro took 30BG personal for this wedding day.”

Churchill_777 warned, “We no wan see any FC (EFCC) for this wedding. Make una wait for una Popsy day.”

4evagrateful27 penned, “Dem go spray money tire for the wedding, let’s see how fast EFCC can react.”

Iambella_iv commented, “They’re normal invites and they’re VIP invites, hope you understand the difference.”

Vikki_chaser__ wrote, “Since I knew say Obo was getting married, I haven’t slept for 4 days now.”

Watch the video below;

ALSO READ:“She is a jezebel on earth and her supporters aren’t different” – Mix reactions as Davido drags Sophia Momodu to court, spills teas