In the ongoing custody battle between Nigerian music star, Davido, and his first baby mama, Sophia Momodu, social media users have continued to share their opinions on the matter.

As reported earlier, OBO had taken Sophia to court over the custody of their daughter, Imade Adeleke.

Davido is seeking joint custody of their child, alleging that Sophia Momodu has been refusing him visitation rights and demanding huge sums of money for child support.

In reaction to the development, social media users have been divided, with some defending Davido’s actions and others sympathizing with Sophia.

“Davido why not leave this girl who is not bothering you and focus on the one you’ve married eh? Na wa o,” wrote Miss Chidel on Twitter.

Ify Naya commented, “19,000 dollars per year! She’s not asking for too much money Davido, you are a billionaire and so is her grandfather.”

Chioma Sandra95 added, “Joint custody is not bad at all. Davido is a good dad and needs to be in his daughter’s life too.”

Godloveu2012 wrote, “Sophia marriage is not by force, never use your child as a weapon.”

Nekky Made commented, “The woman just dey extort money using her daughter.”

Curtain Store Abuja added, “U are giving her face that’s why she’s misbehaving, if you don’t respond to her and block everywhere she can reach you on, her sense will come.”

Adorable2021 wrote, “Imagine the huge amount of money Sophia collects from him at regular intervals but she still claims she’s the one in charge of Imade financially and others. Sophia is another jezebel on earth and her supporters are not different.”

Obiageli Steve commented, “Sophia we know Davido was your first love but sometimes life no balance. Just forget and move on.”

Ugochi N added, “Is that marriage that he denied Sophia that’s paining her.”

