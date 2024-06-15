Famous Afrobeat singer, Burna Boy has made headlines once again with his kind gesture in Port Harcourt.

The music star stormed a local market, purchasing N4M worth of roasted plantains and fish for everyone in the vicinity.

This act of generosity comes just days after Burna Boy donated food items to the city and after he donated money to a teaching hospital and paid bills of their patients.

According to eyewitnesses, Burna Boy visited a popular Bole market in Port Harcourt, buying up all the roasted plantains and fish on display.

He then distributed the food items to the crowd for free.

The video of the incident shows people flocking to the area to claim their share of the roasted plantains and fish.

Watch the video below: