Award-winning Nigerian singer, Burna Boy has made a surprise visit to the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital, causing a stir among patients and staff.

In a viral video, the singer is seen walking through the hospital, with everyone eager to catch a glimpse of him.

According to reports, Burna Boy paid the bills of all patients in the hospital and also donated over N10million to students at the University of Port Harcourt.

He stated that he came to show love to his people and provide financial assistance to those in need, including school fees.

This act of kindness comes just two months after he renovated an orphanage home in Port Harcourt through his DashMe Foundation.

Burna Boy had previously shared that he prefers to do charity work offline, believing that those who need help the most are not on social media.

He chooses to donate to places and people that truly need it, without seeking to chase clout.

Watch below;

