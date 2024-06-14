Popular Instagram content creators, Twinz Love, have left their mother in tears after gifting her their entire 12-month NYSC allowance.

The emotional moment was captured in a video shared on social media, showing the twins surprising their mother with the generous gift.

The video shows Twinz love returning home and greeting their mother warmly before presenting her with their NYSC allowance.

Overcome with emotion, their mother bursts into tears, praying for their happiness and good fortune.

The post was captioned: “twinz_love: ‘Giving back all our NYSC allowance to our mum🤗 @twinz.bite thank you so very much for all the sacrifices mummy🥺🙊 we love you so much🫂❤️ #emotional'”. They captioned the video.

The twins have since released a joint statement expressing their gratitude for the outpouring of love and support.

“We are deeply moved by the outpouring of love, well-wishes, and prayers we received on the occasion of our NYSC passing out parade. Your support has been a cornerstone of our journey, and we are immensely grateful for your unwavering encouragement.”

“May we find success and fulfillment in our endeavors, and may our paths be illuminated with opportunities and purpose. We pray for strength and wisdom to overcome any obstacles we may encounter, and for joy and peace to fill our hearts as we pursue our dreams.”

“Thank you once again for your love and prayers. We are deeply grateful and look forward to making you proud in our future endeavors.

“With heartfelt gratitude🫂❤️”.

