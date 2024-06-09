Cubana Chiefpriest, a prominent businessman and socialite, has revealed the reason Popular singer, Flavour moved his father’s burial from Anambra to Enugu.

He revealed this whole sharing video from the funeral service.

Cubana Chiefpriest disclosed that the funeral was initially planned to hold in Umunze, Anambra State, but was moved to Enugu by Flavour and his family due to security fears.

He called on South easterners to unite and address the growing insecurity in their region.

The businessman urged them to seek constructive ways to address their challenges rather than destroying their own homeland.

“This Amazing Funeral Was Supposed To Be Happening In Umunze Anambara State But Here We Are In Enugu Managing It. Umunne We Need To Come Together And Fix This, It’s No Longer interesting. We Cannot Destroy Our Own Because We Are Being Marginalized. We Must Uphold Our Glory By Going Back To Our Peaceful Nature. We Can Only Fight Back If Home Is In Order For Proper Planning. If This Continues That Means They Have Succeeded In Disorganizing Us. Oga Adicha Mma, Nke Di Na Iru Ka. RIP Papa Ijele Igbo Nile, Papa Muru African Royalty @2niteflavour Ebube Agu Na Eche Agu. Were Okwu M Hapu Omume M” he wrote.

The funeral was held on June 8, and Flavour had announced his father’s passing on May 22 with a heartfelt message.

See below:

