Nigerian singer, Davido and his longtime partner Chioma, have shared beautiful pre-wedding photos on social media, building up to their highly anticipated wedding ceremony.

Recall that the couple, who have been together for years, have already tied the knot in a court wedding in March 2023.

They also had a marriage introduction ceremony where Davido paid Chioma’s bride price in full at Ezeala Odu, Imo state on November 4, 2022, and the final marriage rites were concluded on January 2, 2023.

Their traditional wedding will be held on June 25, 2024, at the Eko Hotel in Lagos.

Ahead of their wedding, Davido and Chioma has released their pre-wedding photos.

The photos has sparked positive reactions online.

Isreal DMW wrote, “We burn down Lagos

Destiny Etiko wrote, “Shut down

Jermaine Org wrote, “Congratulations 001 & 002. The wedding of the year

Steve Chuks wrote, “Congrats

Angel Aguavoen wrote, “Beautiful

Kazim Adeoti wrote, “Congratulations”.

