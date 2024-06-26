Nigerian singer, Davido and chef, Chioma’s love story is a celebration of the power of love and resilience.

The two met in 2013 while studying at Babcock University, and their friendship blossomed into romance in 2015.

They started dating soon after and their relationship grew stronger with each passing day.

Davido was smitten with Chioma and publicly declared his love for her in 2017, officially introducing her as his girlfriend.

He even wrote a song, “Assurance,” to express his devotion.

The couple’s relationship was filled with joy, but they also faced challenges along the way.

After a brief separation in 2021 due to Davido’s cheating saga, the couple reunited and came back stronger than ever.

Note that In 2019, Chioma gave birth to their son, Ifeanyi, but tragically, they lost him to the cold hands of death.

He drowned in a swimming pool at his home in Banana Island, Lagos, on October 31, 2022, at the age of three.

Despite their grief, they found strength in each other and continued to build their relationship.

In a private ceremony in 2023, Davido paid Chioma’s bride price and they had a court wedding, solidifying their commitment to each other. They welcomed twins in October of the same year.

Their traditional wedding in June 2024 was a grand celebration of their love.

Davido and Chioma’s love story is an inspiration to many, showing that true love can overcome even the toughest challenges.

