Nollywood actress, Sharon Ooja’s traditional wedding ceremony has set a new standard for wedding decoration, according to fans and followers.

The event, which is currently ongoing, features a stunning venue adorned with gorgeous overhanging flowers and a spiraling floorboard.

The decoration has been described as “heavenly,” “classy,” and “divine” by those in attendance.

However, some fans couldn’t help but compare Sharon Ooja’s wedding decoration to that of Davido’s traditional wedding, which took place earlier this year.

While Davido’s decoration was praised for its elegance, some fans felt that Sharon’s decoration surpassed it in terms of beauty and ambiance.

nurse_aimie wrote, “This was the decoration I was expecting for David’s traditional wedding aje”

tz_oma wrote, “This was the event planner I was expecting Davido to use, but his choice”

roseisola2 wrote, “Dis is what we called classic not commotion”

babybankeventtreats wrote, “Shey David no like better thing ni”

bububal35 wrote, “Now, this is what we call a breathtaking decoration that I wanted to see for someone’s like David.”

pwetty_milly wrote, “Let’s try to appreciate people without comparison. In btw this deco is really divine”

dwedea wrote, “This is nice. Colors and David had white and gold. Also nice your stop that cracks comparison.”

thejerneyfeels wrote, “TbhI was expecting sth like this from chivido”

Watch below;

ALSO READ: “I will disrupt any set that engages her services” – Kanayo Kanayo issues warning to movie producers as he calls out Angel Unigwe’s mother (Video)