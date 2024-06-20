Nigerian music star Davido has taken his baby mama, Sophia Momodu, to court over the custody of their daughter Imade.

The news of the lawsuit was made public yesterday, June 19, 2024.

Davido filed the lawsuit on April 17, 2024, at the Lagos State High Court, seeking joint custody of Imade or unfettered access to her.

He claimed to have been responsible for Imade’s school fees and the rent of the apartment where Sophia and Imade reside.

Davido also alleged that he has provided vehicles for Sophia and Imade’s use.

However, Sophia has reportedly made several demands, including:

– $800 monthly for the nanny

– $19,600 annually for Imade’s expenses

Despite his efforts to care for their daughter, Davido claims that Sophia Momodu has shown him cruelty and inflicted pain on him.

The lawsuit marks the latest development in the ongoing custody battle between Davido and Sophia over their daughter Imade.

