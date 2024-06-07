Last night, Popular Nigerian singer, Davido took controversial musician Portable out for a luxurious dinner in Atlanta, Georgia.

In a viral video, the dinner was a night to remember, with good food, drinks, and great company.

During the dinner, Davido gifted Portable a pair of high-end designer shoes.

The singer was visibly moved by OBO’s gesture as he took to Instagram to express his gratitude and share photos and videos from their evening together.

“Akoi grace @davido don bless me who go help you no go stress you”. He wrote.

This act of kindness comes after Davido promised to take Portable out during a recent live video chat, and it’s clear that the DMW singer is a man of his word.

Watch below;

ALSO READ: “Thought you wanted to form spiritual husband” Reactions as Biodun Okeowo aka Omoborty finally unveils the face of her fiancee (Video)