Nollywood actress, Biodun Okeowo professionally known as Omoborty has finally unveiled the face of her fiancee.

It could be recalled that the movie star had shared video from her engagement yesterday. However, she failed to show the face of her man.

Taking to her Instagram page today, Omoborty posted full video of herself and her fiancee, which was taken from the engagement ceremony.

In the video, the movie star was captured all smiles as she kissed and hugged her man, whose face she fully showed to the world.

Sharing the video, Omoborty expressed gratitude to God for his blessings.

She also expressed her undying love for her man.

“Grateful hearts, united in love, Christ our rock and foundation. God will make things right in His time. Thanking God for this beautiful journey ahead. I will love you forever ADE MI”. She wrote.

